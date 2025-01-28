NewsNation/World

North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility and calls for bolstering arsenal

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North...

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, with his daughter looks around newly completed hotels and other service facilities in Myongsasimni, North Korea Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Credit: AP/Uncredited

By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a facility that produces nuclear material and called for bolstering the country’s nuclear capability, state media reported Wednesday, as it ramps up pressure on the U.S. following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim’s moves suggest a continued emphasis on an expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, though Trump has said he’s willing to talk to Kim again to revive diplomacy.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute.

It didn’t say where those facilities are located, but North Korean photos of Kim’s visit indicated that he likely visited a uranium-enrichment facility that he went to last September. That visit was North Korea’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one to visiting American scholars in 2010.

During the latest visit, Kim praised scientists and other workers for “achieving remarkable successes” in the field of nuclear weapons production and underlined the need to “achieve epochal successes in overfulfilling the plan for producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country.”

North Korea said Sunday it tested a cruise missile system, its third known weapons display this year, and vowed “the toughest” response to what it called the escalation of U.S.-South Korean military drills that target the North.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on bird flu quarantine ... $10 offer for nursing home ... LI Works: Chocolatier Credit: Newsday

Updated 36 minutes ago Two women charged in missing girl case ... Latest on bird flu quarantine ... $10 offer for nursing home ... LI Works: Chocolatier

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on bird flu quarantine ... $10 offer for nursing home ... LI Works: Chocolatier Credit: Newsday

Updated 36 minutes ago Two women charged in missing girl case ... Latest on bird flu quarantine ... $10 offer for nursing home ... LI Works: Chocolatier

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME