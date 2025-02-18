Noteworthy and influential people who've died in January 2025

The world said goodbye to two influential entertainment figures in January with the deaths of filmmaker David Lynch and pop star Marianne Faithfull.

Lynch, known for films such as “Mulholland Drive” and the TV series “Twin Peaks,” first broke through in the 1970s with the film “Eraserhead” and continued to startle and inspire audiences in the years after. Faithfull, a British singer and pop icon, inspired and helped write some of the Rolling Stones’ most popular songs and her admirers included Beck, Billy Corgan, Nick Cave and PJ Harvey.

Others who died in January include: figure skater Dick Button, French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen, singer Wayne Osmond, former Planned Parenthood leader Cecile Richards, former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis and French aviator Valérie André.

Here is a roll call of some influential figures who died in January (cause of death cited for younger people, if available):

___

JANUARY