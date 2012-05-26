Obama honors veterans during Memorial Day weekend

President Barack Obama is paying tribute to veterans during Memorial Day weekend, honoring those willing to sacrifice their lives for their country.

Obama says in his weekly radio and Internet address he will mark Monday's holiday with veterans and their families at Arlington National Cemetery and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The president says the nation needs to honor veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, by ensuring they have access to health care, higher education and jobs.

In the Republican address, Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Kansas says higher prices from gasoline to groceries have placed a strain on families. She is calling for building the controversial Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline.