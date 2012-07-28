Obama, Romney turn focuses to Israel

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama said Friday he is releasing an additional $70 million in military aid for Israel, a previously announced move that appeared timed to upstage Republican rival Mitt Romney's trip to Israel this weekend.

The stepped-up U.S. aid, first announced in May, will go to help Israel expand production of a short-range rocket defense system.

The system, known as Iron Dome, has proved successful at stopping rocket attacks fired at Israeli civilians from close range, including from Gaza.

Obama announced the new military assistance as he signed a bill in the Oval Office expanding military and civilian cooperation with Israel.

"In many ways, what this legislation does is bring together all the outstanding cooperation that we have seen really at an unprecedented level between our two countries to underscore our unshakable commitment to Israel's security," Obama told reporters just before he signed the measure.

The White House focus on Israel this week comes as Romney prepares to visit Jerusalem. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is a critic of Obama's policy toward Israel and has promised to ramp up U.S. aid to the Jewish state, although Obama officials say the administration already provides record levels of funding.

A spokeswoman said Romney was happy to see steps being taken to enhance security cooperation with Israel. "Unfortunately this bill does nothing to address yesterday's evasiveness from the White House on whether President Obama recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which raised doubt about the president's commitment to our closest ally in the region," said Romney spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg.