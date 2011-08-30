Obama to speak at cathedral concert on 9/11

The White House says President Barack Obama will speak at a Washington National Cathedral concert the evening of Sept. 11 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the terror attacks.



The White House had previously announced Obama would also visit all three sites where planes struck that day — Manhattan, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pa.



Press Secretary Jay Carney announced plans for the president’s cathedral appearance Tuesday to reporters traveling with Obama to Minnesota.



Carney also said the White House would aim to commemorate “the remarkable resilience of the American people.” He emphasized the need to “remain absolutely vigilant in protecting” the United States and taking the fight to al-Qaida.



The “For a Healing World” concert is the final event of the cathedral’s 9/11 commemorative weekend.