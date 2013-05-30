Officials: Ibragim Todashev unarmed when shot dead by FBI

A Chechen man who was fatally shot by an FBI agent a week ago during an interview about one of the Boston bombing suspects was unarmed, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

An air of mystery has surrounded the FBI shooting of Ibragim Todashev, 27, since it occurred in Todashev's apartment early on the morning of May 22. The FBI said in a news release that day that Todashev, a former Boston resident who knew Boston Marathon bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed during an interview with several law enforcement officers.

But the FBI has provided few other details, saying that the matter is being investigated by an FBI review team that may not finish its probe for several months.

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Wednesday called for an independent investigation.

Todashev was being interviewed about possible connections to a triple murder in Waltham, Mass., on Sept. 11, 2011. Law enforcement officials said he acknowledged involvement in the murders and implicated Tsarnaev. Officials said Todashev was not a suspect in the April 15 Boston Marathon attack. One law enforcement official said Wednesday that Todashev lunged at an agent and overturned a table but did not have a gun or knife.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"My son could never commit a crime, I know my son too well," his father, Abdul-Baki Todashev, who lives in Chechnya, told the Daily Beast website.