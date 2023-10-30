NewsNation/World

Ohio woman accused of killing 4 men with fatal fentanyl doses to rob them pleads not guilty

Rebecca Auborn, accused of killing four men by fatally drugging...

Rebecca Auborn, accused of killing four men by fatally drugging them to steal their possessions, sits in a Franklin County courtroom in Columbus, Ohio alongside her attorney, Mark Hunt on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Auborn pled not guilty to the deaths of the four men and a near fatal overdose of another, but investigators believe she has more alleged victims. Credit: AP/Samantha Hendrickson

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio woman who authorities say killed four men with lethal doses of fentanyl in order to rob them pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Rebecca Auborn entered her plea in court accompanied by her attorney, Mark Hunt.

Authorities said there are likely more victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Auborn 33, of Columbus, is accused of killing the men and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex in Columbus between December 2022 and June 2023. Authorities did not identify the men.

Auburn had already pleaded not guilty last month to murder and drug-related charges in connection with one of the men's deaths.

She will continue to be held without bond.

This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Office...

This photo provided by the Franklin County, Ohio Sheriff's Office shows Rebecca M. Aubron, 33, of Columbus, Ohio. Aubron, a Ohio woman has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of at least four men in the capital city of Columbus, the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 though investigators believe there are more victims. Credit: AP

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

