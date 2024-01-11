Pakistan says the IMF executive board approved release of $700 million of $3B bailout

ISLAMABAD — The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved Thursday the release of $700 million of a $3 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan, the finance ministry said.

The bailout is meant to enable Pakistan to emerge from one of the worst economic crises in its history.

In a statement, the ministry said the IMF executive board approved the release of the $700 million installment after a first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program.

The release of the $700 million by the IMF will bring the total disbursements under the bailout to $1.9 billion so far.

Pakistan has been facing one of the worst economic crises in its history since 2022, when climate-induced flooding killed 1,739 people and caused $30 billion in losses to its economy. The situation was worsened last year when Pakistan went to the verge of defaulting on its foreign debt repayments because of a delay in the release of a key installment from the IMF bailout.

In June 2023, the IMF approved the $3 billion loan to Pakistan after the country agreed to slash subsidies and raise taxes to comply with the bailout term. The loan had been on hold since December 2022.

The latest development comes ahead of next month's parliamentary elections. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is running day-to-day affairs of the government.