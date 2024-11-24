NewsNation/World

Warring tribes in northwest Pakistan agree to a cease-fire after bloodshed

Shiite Muslims chant slogans to condemn the killing of Shiite...

Shiite Muslims chant slogans to condemn the killing of Shiite Muslims by gunmen in an ambush in Kurram district, during a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/K.M. Chaudary

By The Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Shiite and Sunni Muslim tribes in Pakistan’s northwest have agreed to a cease-fire, a government spokesman said Sunday, days after 42 Shiites were killed in an ambush.

The attack on the convoy last Thursday in Kurram district triggered retaliatory attacks and rampages that killed dozens more people from both communities.

A spokesperson for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Muhammad Ali Saif, said the two communities agreed to a seven-day cease-fire after a government delegation held talks with Sunni and Shiite elders.

“The parties also agreed to exchange prisoners and return the bodies of the deceased,” he said. The prisoners include women.

Shiite Muslims make up about 15% of the 240 million people in Sunni-majority Pakistan. Although the two groups generally live together peacefully, tensions remain, especially in Kurram.

Although the area has a history of sectarian conflict, with militant groups previously targeting the Shiite minority, the current violence is connected to a land dispute.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s convoy attack.

A mourner stands beside the bodies of the victims. who...

A mourner stands beside the bodies of the victims. who were killed in a gunmen firing incident, before their funeral prayer, in Parachinar, main town of Kurram district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Hussain Ali

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost,Kendall Rodriguez, Alejandra Villa Loarca, Howard Schnapp, Newsday file; Anthony Florio. Photo credit: Newsday Photo: John Conrad Williams Jr., Newsday Graphic: Andrew Wong

'A spark for them to escalate the fighting' A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost,Kendall Rodriguez, Alejandra Villa Loarca, Howard Schnapp, Newsday file; Anthony Florio. Photo credit: Newsday Photo: John Conrad Williams Jr., Newsday Graphic: Andrew Wong

'A spark for them to escalate the fighting' A standoff between officials has stalled progress, eroded community patience and escalated the price tag for taxpayers. Newsday investigative editor Paul LaRocco and NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie report.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME