NewsNation/World

Pakistani security forces kill 27 insurgents during raid in Balochistan

By The Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout on Monday, killing 27 insurgents, the military said.

The operation in southwestern Pakistan was conducted in Kachhi, a district in Balochistan province, the military said in a statement. Security forces were acting on intelligence.

The slain “terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians,” and were being sought by law enforcement agencies, the statement said.

It provided no further details about the slain men, but small Baloch separatist groups and Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence in Balochistan, which is the scene of a long-running insurgency, with an array of separatist groups staging attacks, mainly on security forces.

The separatists are demanding independence from the central government.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on L.A. fires ... Patchogue luxury hotel vote ... Wayfair closing at Tanger Credit: Newsday

Fatal crash closes Southern State ... Schools' data breach ... New casino concerns ... Wayfair closing at Tanger

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME