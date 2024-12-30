NewsNation/World

18 passengers killed in 2 separate road accidents in Pakistan

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — A speeding passenger bus overturned on a highway in eastern Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 10 people, police said.

Eight other people died when a passenger van collided with a truck on a highway in Naushahro Feroze district in southern Sindh province, killing eight people, according to local media.

Authorities blamed both accidents on drivers' negligence.

Seven passengers were also injured in the bus crash in the town of Fateh Jang in Punjab province, police official Mohammad Arshad said. It was traveling from Bahawalpur city to Islamabad, he said.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where highways and roads are poorly maintained and traffic laws are widely ignored. Last month, 18 people were killed when a bus carrying wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan.

