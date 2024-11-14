NewsNation/World

An explosion in a house kills 2 children in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban

By The Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A powerful explosion ripped through a house in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban on Thursday, killing at least two children and wounding some others, police said.

Police were still investigating what caused the blast including whether someone was handling explosives to make bomb, local police chief Irfan Khan said.

The blast happened in Mir Ali, a city in the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan and where Pakistani Taliban and other insurgents often target security forces with suicide bombings and other violence.

Elsewhere in the province Thursday, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle set off an explosive device prematurely on a deserted road in Charsadda district, killing himself but harming no one else, police said.

Local police official Masood Khan said the intended target was unclear and bomb disposal experts and police were still investigating whether the man was wearing the explosives or they were attached to his motorcycle.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, are separate from the Afghan Taliban but have been emboldened by the group's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

