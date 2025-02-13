Turkish president holds talks with Pakistani premier to discuss Gaza and bilateral issues

ISLAMABAD — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at his office in Islamabad to discuss the situation in Gaza and a range of bilateral issues.

They will sign several agreements for boosting trade and economic ties between the nations, officials said.

Erdogan left his hotel amid tight security, and was welcomed by people in traditional Turkish and Pakistani dresses who lined a key city road that had been decorated with Turkish and Pakistani flags. The crowds danced to the beat of drums as the Turkish leader's convoy passed through the streets.

Erdogan and his wife, Emine Erdogan, were welcomed by Sharif on their arrival at his office. A band played the national anthems of both countries before a ceremony that saw the leaders inspecting a guard of honor.

Erdogan will jointly chair bilateral strategic cooperation talks and the two sides are expected to sign a number of agreements, according to a government announcement.