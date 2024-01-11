NewsNation/World

First endangered Florida panther death of 2024 reported

By The Associated Press

LABELLE, Fla. — Wildlife officials have reported the first endangered Florida panther death of 2024.

The 1-year-old male was found dead Tuesday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road north of LaBelle in Hendry County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

A total of 13 Florida panthers were reported killed in 2023, with all of them being from vehicle strikes.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. But now their habitat is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Closing arguments in dog killer trial … NYC subway derailment … H.S. marching band wins Metallica contest Credit: Newsday

Sloth Encounters probe ... Closing arguments in dog killer trial ... Fire Island flooding ... Open campus policy 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Closing arguments in dog killer trial … NYC subway derailment … H.S. marching band wins Metallica contest Credit: Newsday

Sloth Encounters probe ... Closing arguments in dog killer trial ... Fire Island flooding ... Open campus policy 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME