Park of animatronic dinosaurs opening in NJ

A new family attraction featuring more than 30 animatronic dinosaurs opens this holiday weekend on 20 acres of woods and grass in northern New Jersey.

Field Station: Dinosaurs in Secaucus includes a base camp and four learning stations along a three-quarter-mile trail.

Its moving dinosaurs include a 90-foot Argentinosaurus that park operators say will be visible from the Empire State Building in Manhattan, which is about 10 miles away.

The dinosaur attraction was designed in partnership with the New Jersey State Museum. It will be open each year from Memorial Day weekend to mid-November.