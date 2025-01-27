NewsNation/World

3 injured by car driven into a crowd in Philadelphia after Eagles playoff game

In this image from a video, first responders work near...

In this image from a video, first responders work near the scene after a car, police said, hit and injured pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, as bystanders gather on a street in Philadelphia Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A car hit and injured three pedestrians in a crowd of people that was leaving the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game, police said.

A driver was in custody and the Sunday night collision did not immediately appear to be intentional, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a social media post.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to news reports citing the Philadelphia police.

The car struck the large crowd near the historic Center City area around 9:30 p.m. after the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, according to news reports.

The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 and will face the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

