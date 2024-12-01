Limit on plastic production still under debate as treaty talks come to a close

BUSAN, South Korea — Negotiations on a plastic pollution accord are drawing to a close Sunday, as nations continue debating whether to tackle the exponential growth of plastic production.

The latest draft of the treaty has not yet been released. Negotiators spent all of Saturday behind closed doors trying to reach agreement. The battle over whether to limit the amount of plastic that companies are allowed to produce is the most contentious.

Delegates from Panama and Fiji said Sunday that if other nations won't join them in standing up for the ambition this treaty requires, they should “get out" of their way. They were joined at a press conference by representatives from Mexico, France, Rwanda and the European Union, who together said they would do everything possible in the final hours to push a treaty forward that will solve the crisis.

“We are already doing waste management efforts back home,” said Sivendra Michael, Fiji's secretary for the environment and climate change. “This treaty has to be bigger than all of us. It’s about saving this planet. It’s about saving humanity. And so that’s why we are here, still having hope, pushing. And we will push right until the end, until the time we’re supposed to leave Busan.”

Their meeting concludes Sunday or early Monday in Busan, South Korea. A growing number of countries said in Busan that they want to address the total amount of plastic produced on Earth. A senior member of the U.S. delegation told The Associated Press on Saturday that the country supports having an article in the treaty that limits the world's supply of plastic.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But for some plastic-producing and oil and gas countries, that crosses a red line. They want a treaty that focuses on better management of plastic waste and recycling.

Currently for any proposal to make it into the treaty, every nation must agree to it. India, Saudi Arabia and others have insisted it remain that way. Olga Givernet, France's minister delegate for energy, said she's worried about a small group of countries continuing to obstruct progress.

A South Korean environment activist protests calling for a strong global plastics treaty outside of the venue for the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in Busan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Ahn Young-joon

“It may be a minority, but still, still we have to be all together,” she said.

Rwanda's lead negotiator, Juliet Kabera, said there is still time to find common ground, but her country will only accept a treaty that has the strength, ambition and accountability to solve the crisis.

Ed Shepherd, representing the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, attended the press conference in support. The coalition includes about 270 businesses and financial institutions. He said businesses want global rules, and it's “clear we need to use less plastic.”

Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tons of new plastic. Plastic production could climb about 70% by 2040 without policy changes.

From left, Tony Agotha, Special Envoy for Climate and Environment Diplomacy of European External Action Service, Sivendra Michael, Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change of Fiji, Juan Carlos Monterrey, head of Panama's delegation, Andrew Yatilman, Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Emergency Management of Micronesia, and Olga Givernet, French Delegate Minister for Energy, attend a press conference at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in Busan, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Ahn Young-joon

Canada called for “bold, decisive action” Sunday morning. The statement was on behalf of the countries that have hosted negotiating meetings, which are the governments of Uruguay, France, Kenya, Canada and South Korea.

“The time for incremental progress is over,” it says.