Poland's government plans record defense spending in its 2025 budget

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's budget proposal for 2025 includes record defense spending of 187 billion zlotys ($48.7 billion), officials said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk presented the main points of next year's budget for the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high. Tusk described the budget proposal as “generous” and supporting further economic growth.

“It is a great effort, but there is no turning back from it,” Tusk said at a news conference, referring to the defense sector funding.

Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said that the defense spending proposal would constitute 4.7% of gross domestic product, compared to 4.2% this year, which already makes Poland a leader in NATO and in the European Union.

The current proposal would break the previous defense spending record of 159 billion zlotys ($41.5 billion) in the 2024 budget.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tusk said it will be a budget of “construction and force” and will contribute to reinforcing Poland’s security, which also includes the sensitive energy security.

Poland, which supports Ukraine's struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion, is making large purchases of military equipment, including fighters jets, tanks and missile defense systems from the U.S. and South Korea.

Poland's military parade during the annual observances on Poland's armed forces holiday in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Czarek Sokolowski

About 4.6 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) has been earmarked toward the construction of Poland's first nuclear plant, which is expected to be operational in northern Poland in 2035. Tusk said work to prepare the neccesary infrastructure was about to begin. Poland has been taking strides in recent years to cut its dependence on energy sources coming from Russia, like gas and oil.

Poland’s economic growth is expected to be 3.9% next year, compared to 3.1% in 2024. An inflation rate of 5% is expected, up from some 4% this year. The deficit will reach 289 billion zlotys ($75.3 billion,) Domanski said.

The budget plan will be debated with the trade unions and needs approval from Poland's lawmakers and from President Andrzej Duda.