Poland's Tusk plans large-scale military training for all adult males to boost reserves

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday that his government is working on a plan to prepare large-scale military training for every adult male in response to the changing security situation in Europe.

Tusk told the country’s Sejm, the lower house of parliament, that the military training would create a reserve force that is “adequate to possible threats.”

The speech was focused on the international security situation. Poland is located along NATO’s eastern flank and is deeply concerned by the war in Ukraine. There are fears that if Ukraine is defeated, Russia will turn its imperial ambitions to countries like Poland, which it controlled during the 19th century and during the Cold War.

Concern has grown as President Donald Trump has shifted the U.S. position from being a defender of Ukraine to withholding military aid and intelligence and signalling a support for Russia's position.