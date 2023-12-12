Polish far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candle in parliament

A far-right lawmaker in the Polish parliament used a fire extinguisher on Tuesday to put out a candle on a menorah that was lit for Hannukah.

The speaker of the parliament, Szymon Holownia, denounced the incident carried out by Grzegorz Braun, and said there would be no tolerance for antisemitic and xenophobic behavior in the Sejm, the Polish parliament.

TVN24 showed footage of Braun with a red fire extinguisher putting out the fire and causing smoke or haze to fill the area.

The parliamentary proceedings were suspended.

New Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a disgrace and said such a thing should never be repeated. Tusk was elected on Monday and gave his inaugural speech to parliament on Tuesday, pledging to demand that the Western world keep up its help for Ukraine.

Braun, a pro-Russian member of the Confederation party, in the past has falsely claimed that there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state."