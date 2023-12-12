NewsNation/World

Polish far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candle in parliament

By The Associated Press

A far-right lawmaker in the Polish parliament used a fire extinguisher on Tuesday to put out a candle on a menorah that was lit for Hannukah.

The speaker of the parliament, Szymon Holownia, denounced the incident carried out by Grzegorz Braun, and said there would be no tolerance for antisemitic and xenophobic behavior in the Sejm, the Polish parliament.

TVN24 showed footage of Braun with a red fire extinguisher putting out the fire and causing smoke or haze to fill the area.

The parliamentary proceedings were suspended.

New Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a disgrace and said such a thing should never be repeated. Tusk was elected on Monday and gave his inaugural speech to parliament on Tuesday, pledging to demand that the Western world keep up its help for Ukraine.

Braun, a pro-Russian member of the Confederation party, in the past has falsely claimed that there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state."

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash … Roslyn Heights housing … Long Island food pantry Credit: Newsday

Updated 57 minutes ago Santos in court today ... Burke lawsuit ... Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash ... A.J. Price returns to Amityville 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash … Roslyn Heights housing … Long Island food pantry Credit: Newsday

Updated 57 minutes ago Santos in court today ... Burke lawsuit ... Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash ... A.J. Price returns to Amityville 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME