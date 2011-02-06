Police: 1 dead, 11 shot at Ohio fraternity house

A shooting at a fraternity house killed one student and injured 11 people, including six students, just north of the Youngstown State University campus, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened during a party early Sunday and no arrests have been made, but police have at least one suspect, Youngstown police Lt. Franklin Palmer said.

The Mahoning County coroner’s office identified the dead student as 25-year-old Jamail E. Johnson. He was shot once in the head and multiple times on his hips and legs, and an autopsy is planned for Monday, said Dr. Joseph Or, a forensic pathologist with the coroner’s office.

The 11 injured were taken to nearby St. Elizabeth Health Center, and eight of them had been treated and released by early afternoon, hospital spokeswoman Tina Creighton said. She said she could not release the conditions of the other three.

The school in northeast Ohio said in a statement that YSU President Cynthia Anderson met students and their families as the hospital this morning and called it “a sad day for the YSU family.”

The shooting happened at a two-story brick house in a neighborhood of once-elegant homes, many of which are now boarded up. No one answered a knock at the door Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor, Rodger Brown, 54, said the house and an adjacent home with Greek lettering indicating a fraternity often have parties on Friday and Saturday nights but had caused no problems in the neighborhood.

“It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood,” he said. Brown said men living in the house were friendly to him and once offered him a beer and a ride as he walked home last fall.