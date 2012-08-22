Police: Fast food reach caused Mass. car crash

State police say a Massachusetts teenager was reaching into a bag of fast food on her lap when her car collided with a trooper's cruiser over the weekend.

Authorities allege a car driven by 18-year-old Tia Grover, of Westfield, went through a flashing red light at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday just before she was struck by the cruiser driven by Trooper Daniel Moran, who had a flashing yellow light.

A state police spokesman tells The Republican that evidence suggests Grover was eating from a McDonald's bag. Police say she told investigators that she doesn't remember how the accident occurred.

Grover has been cited for failure to yield to a traffic signal, failure to wear a seat belt, and impeded operation of a motor vehicle for having food in her lap.

