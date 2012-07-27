Police: Pa. man stalked woman he believed was ex

A western Pennsylvania man is jailed on charges he has harassed and stalked a woman, apparently under the mistaken belief that he was once married to and fathered children with her.

Online court records don't list an attorney for 45-year-old Robert Allen Young, of New Brighton, who remained in the Lawrence County Jail on Thursday.

The Beaver County Times (http://bit.ly/PuSmIN ) reports state police have charged him with felony stalking and other crimes for contact he's allegedly had with the woman and her real husband since December 2010.

The woman's husband tells police he used to be friends with Young, but that Young was never married to the woman, nor does he have children with her.

Police say Young allegedly left cards and gifts on the couple's porch for the woman and the imaginary children on July 19.