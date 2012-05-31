Police say Ohio woman broke into house to clean it
Police in suburban Cleveland say a woman who owns a cleaning service broke into a house and washed the dishes, took out the trash, and vacuumed before leaving a handwritten bill with her name on it.
And police say it might not be the first time.
The woman, Sue Warren of Elyria, is in jail on a burglary charge.
Police in Westlake say Warren broke into a home last week and began tidying up, but she didn't take anything. They say she then wrote out a bill for $75 on a napkin and included her name and address.
One officer says Warren told him she does it all the time.
A call to Warren's cleaning business was not answered Thursday. It's not immediately known if she has an attorney.