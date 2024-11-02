Pope Francis prays in front of graves of unborn children ahead of All Souls' Day Mass

ROME — Pope Francis paid his respects on Saturday to the “Garden of Angels,” an area in Rome’s third largest cemetery which houses the graves of stillborn and miscarried children.

Francis celebrated All Souls’ Day Mass at the Laurentino cemetery, on Rome’s southern outskirts.

Ahead of the Mass, he stopped for a silent prayer at the graves of children who were never born, an area guarded by two marble statues of angels.

The pope laid a bouquet of white roses in front of the children’s graves.

Francis previously made a stop there in November 2018, when he celebrated Mass at the Laurentino cemetery for the first time.

During Saturday’s celebration, Francis chose to skip the homily and remained in meditation.

The pontiff has often stressed that there are “no words” for the pain of parents who lose a child.

Pope Francis presides over a ceremony on the occasion of All Souls Day, at the Laurentino cemetery in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

The “Garden of Angels” also hosts the graves of fetuses who died due to medical procedures, including abortion.

Francis has recently reaffirmed with strong words his traditional views on abortion.

Returning from a trip to Belgium in late September, he called doctors who perform abortions “hitmen.”

Earlier in September, when asked about the upcoming U.S. election, Francis said voters should choose the “lesser evil” when picking between a candidate who wants to deport migrants and one who supports abortion rights — a reference to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.