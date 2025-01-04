NewsNation/World

Pope Francis says bullying at school prepares students for war, not peace

Pope Francis gestures during an audience with Catholic associations of...

Pope Francis gestures during an audience with Catholic associations of teachers and students' parents in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

By The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace, in a speech to Catholic educators gathered at the Vatican on Saturday.

Speaking to about 2,000 Italian teachers, educators and parents, Francis stressed his message against bullying, asking the audience to pledge to fight against it both at school and at home.

The pontiff praised educational efforts at schools to promote peace, noting that “imagining peace” lays the foundations for “a more just and fraternal world” through “every subject taught and through the creativity of children and young people.”

“But if, at school, you wage war among yourselves or engage in bullying, you are preparing for war, not for peace,” he said

The pope also called for more dialogue within families, emphasizing that “it is dialogue that makes us grow.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Theresa Cerney’s killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story. 

New hope for justice Theresa Cerney's killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney's new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Theresa Cerney’s killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story. 

New hope for justice Theresa Cerney's killing is one of at least 66 cases of dead women being reviewed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney's new cold case unit. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn and Newsday investigative reporter Sandra Peddie have this exclusive story. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME