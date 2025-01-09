NewsNation/World

Pope asks aide to deliver his annual foreign policy address, tells ambassadors he's battling a cold

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul...

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

By The Associated Press

ROME — Pope Francis told ambassadors accredited to the Holy See on Thursday that he wasn’t up to delivering his annual foreign policy speech and asked an aide to deliver it instead.

A congested-sounding Francis began the speech, greeting the ambassadors gathered in the Hall of Blessings.

But just a few lines into the lengthy speech, which usually recaps highlights of the past year, the 88-year-old Francis said he was still battling a cold and handed the remarks over to an aide.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, often suffers bouts of bronchitis in winter that leave him out of breath and make it difficult to speak at length. He has just emerged from a grueling Christmas period in which he inaugurated the Vatican’s Holy Year celebrations.

He has sounded congested in recent days but has nevertheless kept up with his typically busy schedule.

