President Obama, Gov. Christie tour Jersey shore

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- President Barack Obama and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie promoted the Jersey shore's summer tourism economy Tuesday while praising the federal government's role in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy, reprising their beach-buddy routine in a display of mutual assistance with potential political dividends.

Despite a steady drizzle, the Democratic president and the Republican governor tried their hand at arcade football and the president declared that the state's popular shore was back seven months after the devastating storm bore down on its famed boardwalks and seaside towns.

"You are stronger than the storm," Obama said, borrowing a line that Christie himself uses in a federally funded advertising campaign touting Jersey shore tourism. "After all you've dealt with, after all you've been through, the Jersey shore is back and it is open for business."

After the rapport both men established in the wake of the October storm, Tuesday's joint tour from Point Pleasant Beach to Asbury Park held opportunities for both.

Obama, eager to put a competent face on the federal government after the troubles facing the Internal Revenue Service, used the visit to praise the response of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Christie, it was a chance to showcase the state's cherished beaches and draw attention to a $40 billion industry in the state.

Republicans criticized Christie last year for praising Obama's response to the storm in the days before the presidential election and for allowing himself to be seen prominently with the president. The storm not only took media attention away from Republican challenger Mitt Romney, it allowed Obama to strike an executive posture in the campaign's final days.

This time, the imagery is less powerful but equally convenient. Christie, who flew with Obama aboard his Marine One helicopter, is running for re-election in a Democratic-leaning state, and Obama gets to be seen with a high-visibility Republican at a time when such bipartisanship is rare in Washington.

Christie's likely Democratic opponent, state Sen. Barbara Buono, did get to meet Obama before the speech as part of a bipartisan group of about 30 local and state officials invited to get photographs taken with the president.

Later, under a steady drizzle in Asbury Park before a crowd of almost 4,000, Obama said the job of repairing the $38 billion in damage inflicted by the storm is not over. He said his return visit was intended to show he's still committed to putting the federal government to work. When all is said and done, Obama assured people, the Jersey shore will be better and more resilient than it was before.