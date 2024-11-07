Prince William wraps up his South Africa trip with visit that reminded him of his rescue pilot days

SIMON'S TOWN, South Africa — Prince William rode on a sea rescue boat along part of the South African coast on Thursday as he wrapped up a four-day visit to Cape Town dedicated to promoting conservation and the battle against climate change.

William met with volunteers at the National Sea Rescue Institute station in Simon's Town near Cape Town before boarding the vessel for the short ride to Kalk Bay harbor. Wearing sunglasses and a bright red waterproof jacket, he stood on the top deck of the rescue boat as it pulled away from Simon's Town, the site of South Africa's top naval base.

William is in South Africa to promote his Earthshot environmental prize, which held its annual awards ceremony in Cape Town on Wednesday night. The prize launched in 2021 and awards $1.2 million in grants to five climate-friendly businesses every year.

The Prince of Wales, who trained as a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot and served in a search and rescue unit during his military career, asked the sea rescue volunteers in Simon’s Town about the training and support they receive.

One volunteer asked the prince if he'd ever done any rescue work and William replied: “I miss this life. Any chance to get back, I’ll take.”

“It was a wonderful visit,” said National Sea Rescue Institute CEO Mike Vonk, who showed William around NSRI “Station 10” at Simon’s Town and its operations room. “I think with the prince’s background in rescue services, he was really interested in the work we do, the operations we provide around the country, but particularly the opportunity to meet all of the volunteers.”

William has used his trip to draw attention to a wide array of environmental issues, including the work done by conservation rangers, the threat from the illegal wildlife trade, and efforts in Cape Town to protect the Table Mountain National Park and its unique plants that aren't found anywhere else in the world.

Britain's Prince William sails off with volunteers of the National Sea Rescue Initiative, at Simon's Town harbour near Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Jerome Delay

On Thursday, William's schedule was dedicated to coastal conservation and sustainability, and he disembarked from the rescue boat to meet with a group of local fishermen at Kalk Bay. He learned how they are using new technology to help them fish sustainably and give customers more detailed information on where their seafood comes from, and how it is caught.

The fishermen cooked some of their catch on a barbecue for the prince's lunch.

William's wife, Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, did not travel to Cape Town. Kate, Princess of Wales, has only recently returned to some public duties after undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.