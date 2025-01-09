NewsNation/World

Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday

Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of...

Kate Princess of Wales smiles as holds a bouquet of flowers gives to her by well-wishers after she attended the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Prince William praised the strength of the Princess of Wales after a turbulent year, offering a 43rd birthday wish on social media on Thursday that described her as an incredible wife and mother.

The brief but cheerful message alluded to the past year, which was marked by illness and recovery that sidelined Kate, as she is commonly known, for extended periods. She had abdominal surgery, was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy in the past 12 months.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,’’ William wrote in a joint message with their three children. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you.’’

Birthday wishes also came via the monarchy’s official media accounts, which said: “Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Kate is celebrating her birthday quietly at her home in Windsor, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of London.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Patchogue missing girl case in court ... Carter state funeral ... Head of Harbor dispute  Credit: Newsday

Updated 11 minutes ago Fire destroys Copiague house ... Garbarino, LaLota to meet Trump ... Elmont senior co-op demolished ... NYS prenatal care changes

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Patchogue missing girl case in court ... Carter state funeral ... Head of Harbor dispute  Credit: Newsday

Updated 11 minutes ago Fire destroys Copiague house ... Garbarino, LaLota to meet Trump ... Elmont senior co-op demolished ... NYS prenatal care changes

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME