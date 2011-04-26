Prospective juror has profanity-laced Blagojevich ringtone

A self-described former news junkie who has profanity-laced quotes from Rod Blagojevich as his cell phone ringtones is among the prospective jurors in the former governor's corruption retrial.

The man questioned during jury selection Tuesday says he thinks Blagojevich is guilty and has a "fake public persona." But when pressed by U.S. District Judge James Zagel, he said he could put those opinions aside and be fair if selected.

The case against Blagojevich includes FBI wiretap recordings of his home and campaign office. In one, he's heard saying, "I've got this thing and it's (bleepin') golden. ... I'm just not giving it up for (bleepin') nothing."

Blagojevich has denied any wrongdoing.