PSU case: Ex-official seeks Freeh files

A former Penn State administrator charged with failing to report child sex abuse allegations against Jerry Sandusky asked a judge Tuesday for access to source materials for a scathing report that implicated him in a cover-up earlier this month.

In a motion filed in Dauphin County Court, lawyers for retired university vice president Gary Schultz identified 25 documents referenced in the report of former FBI director Louis Freeh they hope to review, including notes of conversations Freeh's investigators had with former university president Graham B. Spanier and Penn State's ex-general counsel Cynthia Baldwin.

Freeh's report, the lawyers said, contained "grievous and potentially inaccurate information related to Mr. Schultz." The motion did not detail any specific inaccuracies.

Schultz, along with suspended university athletic director Tim Curley, faces charges of perjury and failure to report child abuse in connection with a 2001 allegation lodged against Sandusky. The former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted on 45 counts of sex abuse in June. Both men have entered not guilty pleas.

But Freeh's report last month, commissioned by Penn State trustees, implicated both Schultz and Curley, as well as Spanier and former head football coach Joe Paterno, in a conspiracy to downplay their knowledge of Sandusky's crimes.

In a series of emails cited by Freeh, the four administrators ultimately decided not to report Sandusky to outside authorities after graduate assistant Mike McQueary came forward in 2001 and said he had seen the former coach and what appeared to be a 10-year-old boy in a compromising position in a football locker room shower.

Both Curley and Schultz have maintained that they were never made aware of the severity of McQueary's claims, saying instead that they thought he was alleging nothing more than horseplay.

Schultz's attorney George Matangos was not immediately available for comment yesterday.