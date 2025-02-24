NewsNation/World

Crews search for a US tourist who went missing in a dense Puerto Rico jungle

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory's east.

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Ukraine war anniversary ... Restoring shellfish population ... Honoring a Civil War veteran Credit: Newsday

Hochul plan to extend tax on wealthy ... Latest on Pope Francis health ... Ukraine war anniversary ... Outlook on rest of Knicks' season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Ukraine war anniversary ... Restoring shellfish population ... Honoring a Civil War veteran Credit: Newsday

Hochul plan to extend tax on wealthy ... Latest on Pope Francis health ... Ukraine war anniversary ... Outlook on rest of Knicks' season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME