Crews search for a US tourist who went missing in a dense Puerto Rico jungle
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory's east.
Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.
Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.
El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.
