NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Colorado voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Colorado voters approved a state constitutional amendment on Tuesday enshrining protections for abortion. The measure repeals a ban on state and local funding for abortion and allows Medicaid and other government health insurance programs to cover abortion. Abortion already is legal in Colorado at all stages of pregnancy. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in 2022 signed into law a bill guaranteeing access to reproductive care before and after pregnancy and banning local governments from imposing their own restrictions. Amending the state constitution requires the support of 55% of voters. The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 10:27 p.m. EST.

