NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Auchincloss wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 4

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. The incumbent ran unopposed for the state’s 4th Congressional District, consisting of 35 cities and towns. Auchincloss serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and China. The former Marine said his priorities include health care, clean energy and gun violence. In 2023, when Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he let the online AI chatbot ChatGPT generate the two-paragraph text

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME