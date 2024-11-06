NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Montana voters approve constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Montana voters chose to protect the right to an abortion in their state constitution. The ballot initiative sought to enshrine a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that said the constitutional right to privacy protects the right to a pre-viability abortion by a provider of the patient’s choice. Though there’s no defined time frame, doctors say viability is sometime after 21 weeks. The Associated Press declared the amendment was approved at 6:01 a.m. EST Wednesday.

