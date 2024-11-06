NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Nebraska voters reject constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Nebraska voters rejected a ballot measure to expand abortion rights in the state. The measure would have enshrined in the Nebraska Constitution the right to have an abortion until viability, or later to protect the health of the pregnant woman. It was one of two competing abortion measures to appear on the ballot. The other measure, which passed, instead enshrines the state’s current 12-week abortion ban into the state constitution and allows for the possibility of stricter bans. Nebraska was the first state to carry competing abortion amendments on the same ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending a national right to abortion. The Associated Press declared the initiative was rejected at 3:27 a.m. EST Wednesday.

