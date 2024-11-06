NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson wins reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Jackson, who ran unopposed for the 13th Congressional District seat, is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and served as his White House physician. In July, he wrote the report on the former president’s health after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It will be his third term in Congress.

