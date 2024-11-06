NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Republican Darin LaHood wins reelection to US House in Illinois' 16th District

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Darin LaHood won election to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. He ran unopposed both in the primary and general election. He was first elected to Congress in a special election in 2015 to replace disgraced former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock. LaHood is a former state legislator and the son of Ray LaHood, a former U.S. Transportation Secretary and Illinois congressman. The district stretches along the border Illinois shares with Wisconsin and cuts into north-central Illinois. The Associated Press declared LaHood the winner.

