NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Republican Mary Miller wins reelection to US House in Illinois' 15th District

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mary Miller won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. She ran unopposed. First elected in 2020, Miller filled the seat left vacant by Republican John Shimkus’ retirement. Two years later, with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, she ousted Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in the redrawn 15th District. Miller has been no stranger to controversy. She quoted Adolf Hitler outside the U.S. Capitol shortly after winning her seat. She’s a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. The sprawling district includes much of central Illinois. The Associated Press declared Miller the winner.

