NewsNation/World

AP Race Call: Republican Rep. August Pfluger wins reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. August Pfluger won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, securing a third term. Pfluger did not draw an opponent in the race for the 11th Congressional District seat. He spent 20 years as a fighter pilot before serving on the National Security Council during the Trump administration. The congressman succeeded Republican Rep. Mike Conaway in 2021. Pfluger’s district includes parts of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV’s coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Watch live: NewsdayTV's coverage of LI Votes 2024 continues with reports from Nassau and Suffolk counties

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME