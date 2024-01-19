Baby dies after being burned by steam leaking from radiator in New York apartment
NEW YORK — An 11-month-old baby died Friday after being burned by steam leaking from a radiator inside a Brooklyn apartment, according to New York City police.
Officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6 a.m. found the boy unconscious in an apartment bedroom, where steam continued to spew from the heating unit, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation was underway, police said.
A radiator malfunction was blamed for the deaths of two young sisters who suffered steam burns in a New York City apartment in 2016.
Updated 41 minutes ago Bitter cold weekend ... Restoring fluke population ... DA opposes parole for drunken driver ... Cancer survivors walk
Updated 41 minutes ago Bitter cold weekend ... Restoring fluke population ... DA opposes parole for drunken driver ... Cancer survivors walk