Reports: Obama's war chest dwarfs Romney's

For the first time since Super Tuesday, voters are getting a look at just how much money presidential candidates and their supporters have been raking in.

Financial reports due Friday to the Federal Election Commission will also show how much red ink struggling campaigns are bleeding -- or, in the case of the Republican super PAC American Crossroads, how much money some groups have been stuffing into their war chests. The Republican National Committee reported a March fundraising haul of $13.7 million, which will boost the eventual GOP nominee during the general election.

Crossroads and its nonprofit arm, Crossroads GPS, raised a combined $100 million this election cycle, the group planned to announce Friday. Crossroads, backed by former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove, has run TV ads critical of Obama and is expected to be a major player on the airwaves during the general election.

During the last six months of 2011 alone, GPS brought in $28 million from only a few dozen major donors, recent tax filings show. Crossroads has said it plans to raise more than $300 million to beat Obama.-- AP