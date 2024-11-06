NewsNation/World

Republican Rep. Michael Guest won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi

By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Rep. Michael Guest won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Guest was unopposed this year in the primary and general election in central Mississippi’s 3rd District. He is a former district attorney who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He is chairman of the House Ethics Committee, vice chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and a member of the House Appropriations Committee. Guest is also a member of the Prayer Caucus and the Pro-Life Caucus and has received support from the National Rifle Association.

