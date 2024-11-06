AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Dale Strong wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 5th District
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Dale Strong won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Strong ran unopposed in the general election. He was first elected in 2022. The 5th District stretches across northern Alabama and includes the city of Huntsville, the state’s most populous city.
Updated 55 minutes ago Long Islanders went to the polls to vote in the race for president and a host of local races and propositions. Here's what we know and where things stand.
Updated 55 minutes ago Long Islanders went to the polls to vote in the race for president and a host of local races and propositions. Here's what we know and where things stand.