AP Race Call: Republican Rep. Dale Strong wins election to U.S. House in Alabama's 5th District

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Dale Strong won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Tuesday. Strong ran unopposed in the general election. He was first elected in 2022. The 5th District stretches across northern Alabama and includes the city of Huntsville, the state’s most populous city.

