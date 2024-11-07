NewsNation/World

US--Election 2024-SD-U.S. House-1, CORRECTIVE

By The Associated Press

In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Takeaways from the election ... Nursing home weighing offers ... Roller derby  Credit: Newsday

VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Takeaways from the election ... Nursing home weighing offers ... Roller derby  Credit: Newsday

VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME