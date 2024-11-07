US--Election 2024-SD-U.S. House-1, CORRECTIVE
In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues
VP Harris concedes election ... Election takeaways ... Trooper shot on SSP under investigation ... Warm weather continues