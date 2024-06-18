Officials release autopsy of Missouri student Riley Strain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student whose body was recovered from a river after going missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, died from accidental drowning and intoxication, according to a newly released autopsy report.

News outlets report that Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office released Strain’s autopsy report Tuesday. The autopsy states that Strain's blood alcohol level was .228, nearly three times the legal limit for driving. He also had delta-9, a THC compound, in his system.

Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search was quickly launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

Strain’s body was recovered from the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown on March 22. No foul play was suspected, investigators said.