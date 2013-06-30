Roberts: Justices ask too many questions

WASHINGTON -- Chief Justice John Roberts says he and his colleagues have become too aggressive in questioning lawyers who argue before the Supreme Court.

Roberts says the justices "overdo it a bit" in posing questions to lawyers who are arguing their cases without giving the attorneys the chance to respond. The chief justice says one reason is that the justices have not discussed the case among themselves before the argument.

Roberts says they use the typically hourlong session to debate each other through the lawyers.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who hasn't asked a question in seven years, has made the same criticism.

Roberts spoke yesterday at a conference of judges and lawyers in West Virginia.

Roberts suggested lawyers not even try to respond when the justices pose rapid-fire questions. -- AP