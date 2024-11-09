NewsNation/World

Haul out the holly! Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller...

A Norway Spruce that will serve as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is cut down, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 in West Stockbridge, Mass. Credit: AP/Matthew Cavanaugh

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.

The 74-foot Norway Spruce was driven into Manhattan's Center Plaza to be hoisted in place by a crane. It will take five miles (about 8 kilometers) of light strands with more than 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs to wrap the tree, whose diameter measures 43 feet (13 meters). A Swarovski star crown sparkling with 3 million crystals will top it.

The towering conifer, donated by the Albert family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was cut down Thursday morning and loaded onto a flatbed truck for the 140-mile (225-kilometer) trip. It is the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959.

The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4.

When it finally comes down in January, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Looking for a pizza spot or fresh cup of coffee? NewsdayTV has places you can eat at this weekend.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Looking for a pizza spot or fresh cup of coffee? NewsdayTV has places you can eat at this weekend.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME