Romanian constitutional court validates first round of presidential race after vote recount

BUCHAREST, Romania — A top Romanian court on Monday validated the first round of a presidential race in which a far-right outsider emerged as the frontrunner, plunging the country into turmoil amid allegations of electoral violations and Russian meddling.

The Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision came after it asked the Central Election Bureau to recount and verify all 9.4 million ballots cast in the first round of the presidential election on Nov. 24. BEC approved the request and said that scanned reports were due to be sent in on Dec. 1. The decision is final.

Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right populist and independent candidate, narrowly won the first round, beating the incumbent prime minister Marcel Ciolacu. Georgescu will face reformist Elena Lasconi, the leader of the Save Romania Union party, in a Dec. 8. runoff. Lasconi beat Ciolacu by just 2,740 votes.

The recount was prompted by a complaint lodged by Cristian Terhes, a presidential candidate who garnered 1% of the ballot. Terhes’ press office said the court ordered the recount “due to indications of fraud,” alleging that valid votes cast for Ludovic Orban — who had dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot — were reassigned to Lasconi.

He also claimed that Lasconi’s party had urged people to vote before some diaspora polls had closed, saying it violated electoral laws against campaign activities on polling day.

On Monday, the BEC submitted partial recount results to the court, which did not include hundreds of thousands of the votes from Romania’s large diaspora.

Dominic Fritz, the vice president of USR, said in a statement before that court’s decision that more than 8 million votes had been recounted, and that “no one has found any reason to question the final results.”

Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate for president who came first after the first round of presidential election, casts his vote in the country's parliamentary election in Mogosoaia, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Many observers had warned that invalidating the vote could further fuel the crisis that gripped Romania's political establishment in the wake of the first round.

Georgescu’s unexpected success prompted a series of protests by people concerned with previous remarks he made in praising Romanian fascist and nationalist leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and believe he poses a threat to democracy.

Many have attributed to his rapid rise in popularity on the social media platform TikTok. According to a report by Expert Forum, a Bucharest-based think tank, Georgescu’s account has had an explosion which it said “appears sudden and artificial, similar to his polling results.”

Without naming Georgescu, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis’ office said after a Supreme Council of National Defense meeting last Thursday that an analysis of documents revealed that “a presidential candidate benefited from massive exposure due to preferential treatment granted by the TikTok platform.”

Elena Lasconi, runner up in the presidential runoff, representing the Save Romania Union, or USR, speaks after exit polls were published in the country's parliamentary elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Romania’s National Audiovisual Council asked the European Commission to investigate TikTok’s role in the Nov. 24 vote. Pavel Popescu, the vice president of Romania’s media regulator Ancom, said he would request TikTok’s suspension in Romania if investigations find evidence of “manipulation of the electoral process.”

TikTok did not respond to a request from The Associated Press.

On Sunday, Romania also held a parliamentary election in which pro-Western parties won the most votes and will look to form a coalition government. The ballot also saw a surge of support for far-right nationalists who made huge gains in the country’s legislature.